APC chieftain lauds Fayemi’s developmental strides

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti, Mr Kayode Ojo has commended Gov. Kayode Fayemi for laying a solid foundation for the success of the party in the 2022 gubernatorial election in the state.

Ojo, in a statement through his Media Aide, Alhaji Deji Ayelabowo, in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, said that Fayemi’s policies and programmes since he assumed office had improved the lives of the people of the state.

Ojo, who is aspiring for the Ekiti governorship seat under the ruling party’s platform, gave the commendation at the inauguration of Ekiti House in Lagos State.

He said the developmental strides of the governor Fayemi-led administration were geared towards making life more comfortable for the people.

Ojo urged the governor to sustain his good works, stressing the need for an enabling environment that would boost investors’ confidence to do business in Ekiti and Nigeria in general.

“There are great opportunities out there; as government, we need to create conducive conditions for investments to thrive.

“This administration is one of the best in the history of Ekiti. His achievement is what we shall build on when we get into office in 2022 by the grace of God and the support of the people,” he said.

The APC chieftain called on Ekiti people, especially the leaders, to be resilient on their ambition to make the state a better place for all and sundry.

“The governor has printed his name and APC in the heart of the people of Ekiti with his performance and on this, the party will walk to power come 2022,” Ojo said. (NAN)

