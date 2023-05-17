APC chieftain lauds Bassey’s feat in marathon cooking

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Mr Nicolas Felix, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has lauded Ms Hilda Bassey’s new Guinness World Record in marathon cooking saying she has proven that Nigerian youths are not lazy.



Felix, the Deputy National Youth Coordinator of the dissolved APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.



He congratulated Bassey popularly known as Hilda Baci for breaking the world record in the cooking marathon.

Felix who was the youngest APC presidential aspirant in 2022 said he had always believed that an average Nigerian youth was entreprenic and not lazy

He said Bassey’s feat was a reminder that if motivated and given the right working environment, the Nigerian entrepreneurial spirit ensure that youths excelled.



“I congratulate Hilda Bassey on her record-breaking achievement. It is a clear evidence of the can-do spirit of the Nigerian youths.

“She has made us proud. This emphasises my belief that the average young person out there has an entrepreneurial spirit and not lazy.



“I believe she represents one of the brilliant minds the incoming government of Sen. Bola Tinubu, the President-elect plans to bring into governance.

“As the former National Deputy Youth Coordinator for the APC PCC, I have met a number of innovative minds from various sectors,” he said.

He implored every Nigerian youth to borrow a leaf from Bassey by seeking self improvement to remain relevant in the rapidly changing business environment and market conditions.(NAN)