APC chieftain in Ebonyi says Umahi’s defection wont add anything to APC

Chief Egwu Chima, a former Commissioner for Information and State Orientation in Ebonyi says Gov Dave Umahi’s defection from the PDP to APC would not add tonic to his new party.

Chima stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abakaliki.

The former commissioner declared that the defection by the governor to APC would hurt the integrity of the party rather than reinvigorate and enhance its fortunes.

Gov. Umahi announced his defection to APC at a news conference on Tuesday in Abakaliki, ending months of speculations.