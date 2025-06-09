APC chieftain in A’Ibom welcomes Eno, others to party

An All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain in Akwa Ibom, Chief Don Etiebet, has said that Gov. Umo Eno’s decision to join the party is a key to the state development.

By Isaiah Eka



An All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain in Akwa Ibom, Chief Don Etiebet, has said that Gov. Umo Eno’s decision to join the party is a key to the state development.

Etiebet made the remark on Sunday in Uyo while welcoming the governor and members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who recently joined APC.

He said that the governor’s movement to APC reflected a commitment to the progress and unity of Akwa Ibom and Nigeria.

He noted that in the past 24 months in office, Eno had shown that ‘’he is a Governor for all Akwa Ibom people.

“I warmly welcome the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Gov. Umo Eno and the PDP Family into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Their decision to join the APC at this pivotal time in our nation’s political history is a courageous and strategic step that reflects the commitment to the progress and unity of Akwa Ibom State,’’ he said.

Etiebet said that the decision was also to bring the state closer to the Federal Government through the Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who is the third citizen of the country and an APC Leader.

According to him, Gov. Eno has demonstrated uncommon leadership and commitment to the development of Akwa Ibom State.

“I particularly commend his bold steps in infrastructure development, which have had direct and positive impacts on the lives of ordinary Akwa Ibomites,’’ he said.

Etiebet said that the governor’s positive decisive action in the reconstruction of the long-abandoned road in Oruk Anam was more than a blessing to the people.

He recalled that the road, which generations of leaders had promised to fix but failed and left abandoned, was finally receiving the attention it deserved under Eno’s watch.

According to him, the people of Oruk Anam LGA are happy and will not forget this as the road to development has finally come to them.

“Since assuming office, Gov. Eno has shown himself to be a listening leader, one who is genuinely attuned to the yearnings and aspirations of the people.

“This has been evident in his consultative approach to governance and his willingness to prioritise projects that directly affect the grassroots.

“His brand of inclusive leadership is what we in the APC welcome and embrace, as we work to build a stronger, more united and friendly Akwa Ibom,” he said.

Etiebet urged all APC members across the state to open their hearts and arms to the new entrants, build bridges, not walls, and focus on delivering the dividends of democracy to the people. (NAN)