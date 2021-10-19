APC chieftain hails peaceful congresses in Borno

Alhaji Idris Durkwa, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Party (APC) in Borno, has commended the peaceful conduct of the party congresses in the state.

Durkwa made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

He said that the team work spirit demonstrated during the congresses indicated the confidence the stakeholders and other members have in the party leadership.

“The action translated to unity of the party; we dont have dissecting voice in Borno, and this explained why there was no parallel congress in the state.

“The State Congress is through consensus and nobody opposed the decision.

“This is due to the quality of the team and we hope the team under the Chairmanship of Ali Dolori will continue with the same zeal to produce 100 per cent victory for the party in 2023 general elections,” he said.

According to him, the APC led-administration has done well in ensuring the provision of dividends of democracy to people at all levels.

“In Hawul Local Government Area, which is my constituency, the state government executed over 35 viable projects in two years,” he said.

Commenting on security, Durkwa said that President Muhammadu Buhari deserved commendation, and urged Nigerians to support the administration to tackle the security challenges in the country.

The administration, he said, recorded significant successes in the fight against insurgency as normalcy and civil authority had been restored in the North East.

“Those of us in Borno really appreciated the improvement in security, if we look at where we were in 2014 before the emergence of Buhari administration, when about 14 LGAs were under the occupation of the insurgents.

“Now the story is different, while other areas facing banditry like North West and North Central are also recieving attention to contain the situation,” he said.

The APC stalwart urged the people of the state to engage in productive activities to fast track the peace building process in the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...