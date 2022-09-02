APC chieftain extols Shettima at 56 

By Alaba-Olusola

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Mr Femi Adekanmbi, has commended Sen. Kasshim Shettima, the vice presidential candidate of the party, for impactful leadership.

Adekanmbi, a former Commissioner for Special Duties, Culture and Tourism in Ondo State, gave the commendation in a statement on Friday in Akure to mark the 56th birthday of Shettima.He described Shettima as a dedicated, hardworking and highly cerebral figure, who always sought how to impact the lives of people positively.“

I join other members of our great party, the APC, his friends and family members in celebrating our vice presidential candidate on his birthday.“You have performed well and I must say it is worth imitating.“You have demonstrated exceptional commitment to service.“

Without an iota of doubt, you will do the party and the nation proud as the next vice president of Nigeria, by the grace of God, if elected in 2023,” Adekanmbi said.

Shettima, who was a former governor of Borno, presently represents Borno Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly.Adekanmbi described Shettima’s performance as a state governor and in the senate as exemplary. (NAN)

