APC Chieftain expresses optimism on Gov Bello to Conduct credible convention

By Aminu Garko

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Niger State, Alhaji Nma Kolo, has expressed optimism on the ability of the Acting Chairman of the party, Gov, Abubakar Bello, to organize and conduct a free, fair and credible National Convention of the party.Bello took over the leadership of the Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) on Monday in Abuja in an acting capacity from Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, who is said to have travelled outside the country for medical check-up.Kolo, Special Adviser on Political Affairs to Gov. Bello, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Friday that his principal has the political capacity and capability to organize a transparent and acceptable convention.

He said that the task ahead for all progressives is to ensure political maturity during and after the convention “that will take the party to victory in 2023”.Kolo explained that the successful inauguration of state chairmen of the party as well as adoption of the party zoning formula has created a successful platform for the party.“Gov. Bello has laid a concrete political foundation needed for our great party to sustain elective structures in the forth coming general elections.

“The present political structures in place will pave the way for a smooth conduct of transparent convention that will usher in new leaders to lead our party to victory in 2023.“We already know him. We know his political capability as a very tolerant, humble, listening leader. All these attributes will make him succeed in the task ahead,” he said.Kolo urged Bello to remain focused and deliver the National Convention as promised to “excite our loyal party members and disappoint our opponents and critics,” he said.

The party chieftain advised the CECPC to restrict access to the national convention only to those prescribed by article 12(1); sub-section I to IX of the APC constitution.Kolo also called on party supporters to continue to support and cooperate with the leadership of the party in its effort to reposition the party for optimal political growth. (NAN)

