APC chieftain endorses Yari for Senate Presidency

By Ishaq Zaki

Alhaji Sha’ayau Sarkinfawa, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara, has endorsed Sen. Abdul’aziz Yari for the Senate Presidency of the 10th National Assembly.



Sarkinfawa stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Sunday.



“My appeal to the party’s leadership at the national level to zone the position of Senate President of the 10th Assembly to the Northwest.



“The Northwest played greater contribution to the emergence of the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu.



“We gave the highest number of votes compared to any other zone in the country, therefore we deserve Senate President position.



“I am confident that Senator-elect Abdul’aziz Yari has all it takes to occupy the number one position in the 10th Senate.



“Infact as former Chairman Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) he is qualified for the seat considering his track record and experiences in politics and governance,” he said.

Sarkinfawa added: “Yari had greatly promoted national unity throughout his tenure as NGF’s Chairman with the help of the state governors.



“As two term governor of Zamfara, he performed wonderfully well in the areas of infrastructure, education, agriculture, security, human and capital development, among others.



“As a lawmaker who represented Anka/Talata-Mafara Federal Constituency on the platform of ANPP, Yari served in various standing and ad hoc committees in the National Assembly.



“Under his chairmanship, the forum initiated policies that impacted positively on the lives of Nigerians, through negotiation and amicable deliberations between the three arms of government. ”



Sarkinfawa appealed to APC leadership to declare Yari as its consensus candidate for the position of the Senate President of the 10th Assembly.

“I am also seeking for support of all political parties and their Senators-elect irrespective of party differences to vote for Yari,” he added. (NAN)