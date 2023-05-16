APC chieftain endorses Wase for Speakership of 10th NASS

By Aminu Garko

Alhaji Haruna Dan-Zago, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, has endorsed the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Ahmed Wase for Speakership of the 10th National Assembly.

Dan-Zago said this when he spoke with newsmen in Kano on Tuesday.

He said that Wase was a man of integrity who had never been found wanting in all his endeavours.

He said that Wase had the requisite credentials that can compete favorably with any member from around the country.

”It is a known fact that he has earned the respect of his colleagues due to his leadership style,” he said.

He said that going by the track records and experience of Wase, he was best suited for the Speakership of the 10th assembly.

”I am appealing to the President Elect, Bola Tinubu, leadership of our party and members-elect to ensure that they voted for Wase as the speaker of the 10th National Assembly,’’ he said.(NAN)