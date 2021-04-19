A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), Mr Jonathan Alkali, has disclosed that he expended over N2.5 million to empower youths as well catered to the needs of the sick, in Kirayi community, Lafia East Development Area of Nasarawa State.

Alkali made the disclosure on Monday, at the palace of the traditional ruler of Adogi, Alhaji Abdullahi Usman, in Lafia East, explaining that the gesture was to cushion the effects of the hardship being faced by the citizens.

He said that the gesture was also part of his continued determination to positively change the lives of the less privileged and others in the area.

The philanthropist said that he was at the palace of the traditional ruler to intimate him about his desire to assist the sick at the Adogi Primary Health Care centre and to seek for his royal blessings.

” Today, I have assisted those on sick beds, empowered the youths of this development area with school fees and JAMB fees for many students, considering the importance of education to human and societal development.

” This is to improve their standard of living, making them self reliant and to enable them contribute their quota to national development.

” I have also donated sporting equipment, sewing machines to the youths, among others,” he said.

Alkali assured the traditional ruler and the people of the area of his continued commitment to initiate good policies and programmes that would have direct bearing on the people’s living standards.

He called on the people in the area, and the state at large, to support state government policies and programmes so as to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

Responding, the traditional ruler appreciated Alkali for positively touching the lives of the people of the area, while calling on other wealthy individuals to emulate the philanthropist by assisting the needy in the society.

The traditional ruler also urged Alkali not to relent in his efforts to improve the lives of the people of the area. ( NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

