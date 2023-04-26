APC Chieftain drums support for Orji Kalu as Senate President

By Deji Abdulwahab

Sen. Chris Adighije, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says his support for Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu as president of the 10th Senate is due to his requisite credentials to lead the Red Chamber.

Adighije said this on Tuesday while speaking with newsmen shortly after he paid a condolence visit to Kalu over the death of his wife, Mrs Ifeoma Kalu, in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kalu, who is the current Chief Whip in the ninth Senate, had declared interest to become the President of the 10th Senate.

The APC chieftain said: “I have thrown my support behind the former governor of Abia and Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, because he is also the oldest lawmaker in the National Assembly.

“Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu is the oldest National Assembly legislator having been elected to the House of Representatives in 1992. He has also the requisite credentials to lead the 10th Senate,” the former lawmaker said.

Adighije, who is also the Chairman, Governing Council and Pro-Chancellor of the Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi, extolled the administrative acumen of the Chief Whip, stating that Kalu performed more than any other governor in Abia since 1999 till date.

He stated that among those aspiring for the position of the Senate President, Kalu had the national acceptability as he has a reach in the North, South West, South South and South East.

Adighije, who was in the 2nd assembly, called on the National Working Committee of the APC to zone the Senate Presidency to the South East.

According to him, the people of South-East region deserve it having produced two governors and six senators.

“It will be wrong and uncharitable for anybody to insinuate that the South East did not work or vote for the victory of the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu.

“As my political associate, l believe sincerely that Kalu has what it takes to lead the 10th Senate, as Senate President.

“Kalu, l would say is the longest serving National Assembly member and most experienced, having been in the House of Representatives in 1992.

“It is pertinent also to call on my party, the APC to cede the position of the Senate President to the South East,” Adighije said. (NAN)