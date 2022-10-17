APC chieftain congratulates, advises newly-elected council officials to fulfill promises

By Dorcas Elusogbon

A chieftain of the APC, Prince Felix Awofisayo, has urged newly elected chairmen and councillors in Osun to fulfill their campaign promises to the people of the state.Awofisayo, who is Chairman of APC Elders Forum In Ife Central, gave the advice while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ile-Ife.

He noted that the contestant had made a lot of pledges during their campaigns and charged them to fulfill their promises for the people to enjoy the dividends of democracy.According to him, people who elected them want continuity and accountability in the political system.“Those that are lucky to be elected should carry their wards and constituencies along by touching the lives of the electorate.“

They should not seize the opportunity to amass wealth, but should leave a good legacy behind for citizens to gain the dividends of democracy,” he charged.

Awofisayo commended the voters, especially those committed to the ruling party, for their massive turnout and peaceful conduct during Saturday’s council polls in the state.“Youths should rally round the goverment of the day for continuity of governance and continued development in the state.“If they have any grievance, they should pass it across to the appropriate quarters rather than causing mayhem in the society, for there’s no gain in it,” he stated.(NAN)

