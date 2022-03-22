APC chieftain commits to youth empowerment in Ogun

By Idris Olukoya

Mr Segun Olumide-Senbanjo, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, has expressed his commitment to empowering youths in Ogun East Senatorial District, to make them self-reliant.

Olumide-Senbanjo, a senatorial aspirant, in Ogun East Senatorial District, disclosed this at a youth empowerment programme, held in Ijebu-Ode, on Tuesday.

He said that he was passionate about youth empowerment, with focus on agriculture, sports, vocational and technical training.

Olumide-Senbanjo said that the items given during the empowerment were to support youths in the constituency in their businesses, for them to be self-employed.

The empowerment items include 3,000 KVA generators, barbing clippers, refrigerators, hairdressing equipment, hand dryers, popcorn machines, gas cookers and standing fans.

“The idea is to create self-employment for the youths and to solve unemployment challenges confronting them in the constituency,” he said.

Olumide-Senbanjo commended Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state on his unprecedented performance in the state.

He said that Abiodun had made strides in road construction, housing, agro cargo, health, job creation, technological advancement and employment.

Olumide-Senbanjo said that the governor had inspired him so much and instilled in him how to give back to the community and the state at large.

He added that over the years, no indigene of Ijebu-Ode has been elected as senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District.

This, he said, propelled political groups such as Ogun Conservative Movement and others to lobby him to participate in the senatorial race.

The APC chieftain said that he had been consulting all over the nine local governments in Ogun East Senatorial District on the aspiration.

He said that he was prepared to use his God-given resources to bring more development and growth to the senatorial district, if given the opportunity to serve.

Olumide-Senbanjo said that the unity, peace, and progress of Ogun should be a collective goal of all in the state.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

