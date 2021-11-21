APC Chieftain commends Matawalle over Perm Secs appointments

Alhaji Yusuf-Zugu Wazirin-Gummi a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has commended Gov Bello Matawalle of Zamfara for appointing two indigenes of Gummi local government area of the state as Permanent Secretaries in the state civil service.



Wazirin-Gummi who is the Special Adviser to Gov Bello Matawalle on Directorate of Chieftaincy Affairs made the commendation in a statement signed and issued in Gusau on Sunday.



“I felt enormously compelled to use this medium and other available avenues in thanking His Excellency Governor Bello Matawalle for doing a great gesture to the people of Gummi Emirate by appointing two of its sons, Garba Aliyu-Gayari and Bello Aliyu-Gummi as new Permanent Secretaries in the state civil service.



“It has not been long when your excellency conferred the apex position in the Civil Service career (Zamfara State Head of Service) to a son of the soil, Alhaji Kabiru Muhammad-Gayari.



“We also appreciate his excellency for awarding the project for the total re-construction of Gummi General Hospital inline with his administration’s policy to provide effective health care services in the state”, Wazirin-Gummi explained.



According to him, “His excellency’s decision to approve the long awaited project is timely and welcome development not only for Gummi residents, but to the entire state”.



“If we recall, Gummi had in the past produced a Commissioner for Health who spent almost four to five years but we could not record this achievement.



“Your excellency, we would continue to build our confidence in your administration”, he added. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...