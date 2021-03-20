APC Chieftain calls on FG to cut number of political parties

Alhaji Musa Rayuwa, an APC chieftain in Katsina State, has called the Federal Government to reduce the of the ’s political parties to five or six.

Rayuwa made the in a statement he issued in Katsina Saturday where he noted that reduction in the of political parties would politics more attractive.

“The down-sizing avoid misleading voters because majority of the political parties cannot win elections,’’ he stated.

The politician advised that states Independent Electoral Commissions (SIEC) should be scrapped pointing out that the responsibilities of conducting all elections should be left to INEC.

According to , most elections conducted by SIECs are mere selections and elections. (NAN)

