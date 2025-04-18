APC chieftain calls for united front against security challenges in Plateau 

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau, Yusuf Gagdi, has called for a united front to combat the security challenges in the state.

By Deborah Coker

Gagdi, also a member representing Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, said that the citizenry must not play politics with human lives.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Abuja on Friday, he frowned at those trivialising the security situation in Plateau by calling it a mere communal crisis.

The lawmaker challenged those calling the security situation in the state a communal crisis to name the communities that were at war with each other.

He corroborated Gov. Caleb Mutfwang’s stance that the issues shouldn’t be trivialised, noting that the porous borders around the state had exposed it to more serious security threats.

“Plateau crisis means different things to different people. To me, it is not communal; it is not religious. It is criminal.

“If it is communal, let anyone within and outside Plateau come and tell us the tribes that are fighting.

“Will you say that is a communal or religious attack? In my opinion, anyone who defines the Plateau issue as communal is not fair to the state. Plateau issues are criminal,” he said.

Gagdi, while revealing the modus operandi of the attackers, said that they were selective in their operations.

He stated that there was no justification for innocent communities to be attacked over issues they knew nothing about.

The lawmaker particularly said that security issues in Kanam Local Government Area of the state should not be taken lightly.

“I agree with the governor that Plateau attacks are coordinated terrorism. We are not playing politics with the lives of the people,” he stressed. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)