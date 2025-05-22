APC chieftain affirms party’s support for One-China principle

Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), says it fully aligns with the Peoples Republic of China’s One-China Principle, which recognises Taiwan

By Sarafina Christopher

Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), says it fully aligns with the Peoples Republic of China’s One-China Principle, which recognises Taiwan as an integral part of China.

APC National Vice-Chairman (North-East), Dr Mustapha Salihu, said in an interview on Wednesday that the party was aligned with the policy because it is in line with Nigeria-China foreign policy principle.

“Nigeria is unequivocally committed to the One-China Principle. Consequently, the policies and principles of the APC will mirror those of the Federal Government in diplomatic matters.

“China is a significant partner for our nation; they regard us as equals rather than a lesser nation. This perspective fosters a relationship of mutual progress.

”Therefore, it is wise for the government and the party to support the One-China Principle,” he said.

Reiterating the APC’s firm support for Nigeria’s foreign policy in that regard, Salihu said: “As a party, we stand resolutely behind the One-China Principle.”

He lauded the positive outcomes of Nigeria-China diplomatic relations, particularly in trade, investment, and infrastructural development.

“Our partnership with China has yielded substantial results. We have witnessed the construction of extensive roads, bridges, and railways by Chinese companies, with counterpart funding from the Chinese government.

“In addition, projects such as the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) natural gas pipeline and various free trade zones in Nigeria have been funded, in whole or in part, by Chinese institutions.

“Chinese enterprises are eager to establish factories and businesses in Nigeria, and many are already contributing to our economy,” he noted.

The APC chieftain attributed the influx of foreign investments in Nigeria to the APC administration’s business-friendly policies.

Salihu also attributed the influx to the amendments made to the Companies and Allied Matters Act of the Corporate Affairs Commission, which have streamlined processes for investors.

He expressed the party’s readiness to strengthen ties with the Communist Party of China (CPC) through collaboration in cultural exchange, trade, education, and human capital development.

“We are dedicated to fostering mutual growth and reinforcing our historic partnership,” he added.(NAN)(www.nannews.com.ng)