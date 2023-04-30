APC chieftain advocates creation of Diaspora Affairs Ministry 

By Victor Adeoti

Mr Bola Babarinde, the pioneer Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), South Africa Chapter, has called for the creation of the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs to cater for Nigerians in foreign countries.

Babarinde, who served as Director, Africa Affairs, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, made the call in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Osogbo.

He said the situation in Ukraine and what is currently happening to Nigerians in Sudan should be enough reason for establishing the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs by the Federal Government.

According to him, the Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) under Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa as chairman, has been discharging its duties effectively.

Babarinde, however, said that NIDCOM was overwhelmed and limited in the aspect of doing more for the Diasporans due to lack of power and resources needed.

The APC chieftain suggested that NIDCOM should be a full fledged ministry where there will be more funding and qualified diaspora technocrats managing it.

He said such diasporan technocrats would adequately manage the affairs of the ministry with the experiences they had garnered outside the country, which would enable them find solutions and give services required whenever the need arises.

Babarinde noted the establishment of the ministry would help some Nigerians in critical situation in foreign lands.

“A full fledged Ministry of Diaspora Affairs would suffice to cater for overseeing the administrative organisation and activities that regards providing welfare, safety and support to Nigerians in Diaspora.

”And also coordinating the remittances and other similar contributions towards development of Nigeria and its local economy by its citizens living abroad.

”The dire situation of what happened in Ukraine and what is presently happening to our citizens in Sudan should be enough to look into the direction of establishing Ministry of Diaspora Affairs.

“It demands the innate experience to addressing issues of Diasporans in foreign countries, especially their welfare and safety,” he said. (NAN)