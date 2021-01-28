APC charges party faithful on membership registration in Delta

The Delta Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), has charged its members to take active part in the membership registration/ revalidation exercise towards repositioning the party in the state. Mr Sylvester Imonina, the state APC Publicity Secretary said this in a statement on Thursday in Asaba. Imonina also urged them to work towards attracting new members into the party’s fold, saying that many people were waiting to be wooed to join the party in the state.

“The national leadership of APC led by Gov. Mai Mala Buni has put in place mechanism to give Nigerians a rebranded and people’s oriented party. “In order to realise this lofty dream for the party and Nigerians, the party agreed that there should be membership drive and revalidation exercise. “Therefore, in line with the laudable idea and directive of the party at the national level, we call on all party faithful in the state to participate in the membership registration and revalidation exercise.

“The exercise is intended to strengthen the party from the unit levels to the national for the good of our great party,” he said. Imonina added: “There is no gainsaying the fact that so many persons recently joined the party in an informal way. “That is, they were recently welcomed them into the party without being formally registered in line with the party’s constitution.

“On the other hand, there are so many persons who are desirous of joining the party. While some were waiting for an auspicious opportunity to join, others are waiting to be wooed to the party.

“We therefore, call on all faithful to go out and be fishers of men for our great party, APC. “The political harvest is rich and men of goodwill are urged by the party to fully participate in the exercise by revalidating their membership and winning political souls for the party.”(NAN)