APC chairmen to monitor road projects

By Angela Atabo

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, on Tuesday enlisted APC state chairmen to monitor and evaluate road projects across Nigeria for improved service delivery.

He disclosed this during a courtesy visit by members of the Forum of All Progressives Congress in Nigeria to his office in Abuja.

Umahi said the move was necessary as the government aims to boost infrastructure development nationwide.

He emphasised the need for objective oversight of road projects, stating APC chairmen would help ensure proper execution and national benefit.

A communication platform, he added, would be created to enable seamless information exchange between parties.

“We are committed to completing all projects, and I want you to partner with us. If I’m visiting a site, I’d like you to join me there,” Umahi said.

“Keep me informed — your sacrifices during the election deserve recognition,” he stated.

He noted that President Bola Tinubu directed the ministry to involve the party’s leadership in developmental efforts.

Umahi praised the chairmen for advancing the Renewed Hope mandate and urged similar support for other ministers to showcase their work.

He affirmed that the APC-led government remains devoted to delivering democratic dividends to Nigerians.

According to him, President Tinubu boosted the economy by promoting local content and discouraging unnecessary imports.

He revealed ongoing projects in nearly all states across Nigeria.

“President Tinubu inherited 2,604 projects worth around ₦13 trillion, with contractors owed nearly ₦1 trillion.

“Following a review, inflation and subsidy removal raised the total to ₦19 trillion for completion,” Umahi noted.

He added that 440 key projects along economic corridors were prioritised, with 65 new ones, including four legacy bridges, already underway.

Ongoing works include those in Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, and Zamfara, while the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road nears completion.

A contract worth ₦754 billion was also awarded for the Ilesha-Akure-Benin road.

“We have many reasons to commend the president, with global recognition now coming our way,” he said.

Similarly, Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, lauded the President for appointing Umahi to lead the infrastructure renewal.

Goronyo noted that roads account for nearly 90 per cent of transport, and the President has ensured safer travels nationwide.

Earlier, Alphonsus Eba, Secretary of the APC State Chairmen Forum, said the visit was to commend Umahi’s efforts.

“We thank the President for discovering you — you’ve contributed over 50 per cent of the President’s electoral goodwill,” Eba stated.

He said the group seeks partnership to serve as volunteer project monitors across states.

“We’ve already begun political mobilisation in preparation for the president’s re-election,” he said.

Eba appealed for help in completing roads and bridges in Taraba, Niger, and the Calabar–Itu axis. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)