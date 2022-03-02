APC Chairmanship race: Ali-Modu Sheriff promises to support party’s decision

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Sen. Ali-Modu Sheriff, one of the All Progressives Congress (APC), National Chairman aspirant, says he will abide by the party’s decisionfrontline national chairmanship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that though he is still in the race, he will support whatever decision reached by the party’s leadership.

He said this at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja while reacting to insinuations that President Muhammad Buhari had endorsed a particular aspirant from the North Central for the position ahead of the party’s national convention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)reports that there had been speculations in a section of the media that the APC national chairmanship position had been zoned to the North Central.Aspirants in the race to contest the APC top position, include former governors and Senators among which are Sen. Ali-Modu Sheriff, Danjuma Goje also a former governor of Gombe and Mr Sylvester Monidafe all from the the North-East.Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari a former governor of Zamfara and a former Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) is also in the race.From the North-Central, we have a former Deputy National Chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Malam Saliu Mustapha, a former governor of Nasarawa State, Sen. Tanko Al Makura, Sen. Mohammed Sani-Musa and the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Dr George Akume among others.Sheriff, a former two-term governor of Borno and a former Senator who had been trailing others in proactive agenda setting said he would however, stand by any decision taken by President Muhammadu Buhari on the position of the APC natioal chairman.“This auspicious press briefing is to speak and address some concerns of well meaning party faithful regarding the decision and position of President Buhari and our party leadership with respect to the national chairmanship position.

“Of late, I have been inundated by insinuations and rumors that Buhari has zoned and endorsed a candidate for this all important position in our party’s leadership.“It has become very pertinent and exigent to address these concerns,” Sheriff said.He said while the insinuations had become strong, he was not aware of any official statement or position by President Buhari on endorsement of any particular candidate.He said there was also no official statement on the purported zoning of the party’s chairmanship position to a particular zone.

“President Buhari and indeed the party is yet to issue a formal statement on these issues,” he said.The former Borno governor explained that he was in the APC natioal chairmanship race because of his strength of character, capacity and competence.“My intentions are clear and explicitly: for public good rather than self-interest.

“As a loyal party member, I will abide by decisions of President Buhari at any time he makes an official decision on zoning or endorsement of any particular candidate,” he stressed.This, he said, was because he had unequivocal confidence in Buhari’s capacity to make the right choice for the growth of the APC.He further added that he was totally committed to work with anyone and everyone to reposition the party towards actualising its resounding victory in 2023 general elections and beyond.“Our guiding principle will be the party’s Constitution and manifesto, and I will be committed to it, on President Buhari’s decision I stand,” Sheriff said.NAN further reports that the APC National Convention had been slated for March, 26 to elect new national executives to manage the party’s affairs.The party’s affairs is presently being managed by its Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC)

