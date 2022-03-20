APC Chairmanship: Opinion poll tips Akume as preferred candidate

By Emmanuel Afonne

A new public opinion poll has tipped former Benue State Governor and Minister of Special Duties, Sen. George Akume, as the most suitable candidate to lead the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The poll was undertaken by DBI Analytics Consulting to ascertain the level of citizens awareness towards ongoing socio-political happenings in the country, as well as the forthcoming APC convention.

A statement issued on Sunday by Mr Segun Olajonrin, Associate Director, DBI Analytics Consulting, stated that the public opinion poll was administered between March 14 and 17.

“It involved telephone interviews of a random national sample.

“A total of 1,011 citizens were randomly selected from phone-owning Nigerians, aged 18 years and above; and citizens across the 36 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were interviewed.

“The sample has a ±5 per cent margin of error and confidence interval of 95 per cent, deemed statistically significant.

“From the poll findings, 51 per cent of respondents said they are aware of the forthcoming National Convention of the APC, while 41 per cent are unaware and 8 per cent simply uninterested to participate in the poll.

“In terms of familiarity with the candidates contesting for the party Chairmanship, 53 per cent, 52 per cent and 50 per cent of respondents said they are familiar with Tanko Al-Makura, Abdullahi Adamu and George Akume respectively,” Olajonrin said.

According to him, 45 per cent said they are familiar with Sen. Sani Musa, while 39 per cent affirmed same for Mustapha Salihu.

He stated that the poll also sought the opinion of citizens regarding which aspirant they believe has the leadership capacity, character and integrity to lead the APC.

“From the findings, Sen. George Akume came tops with 32 per cent as the candidate with the leadership capacity, character and integrity to lead the party.

“Akume was closely followed by Alhaji Tanko Al-Makura with 23 per cent and Senator Abdullahi Adamu with 17 per cent.

“Others are Sen. Sani Musa with 8 per cent and Mustapha Salihu with 6 per cent,” he added.

DBI Analytics Consulting is a boutique research consulting firm specialising in public opinion polls, election surveys, and perception studies. (NAN)

