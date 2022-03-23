APC Chairmanship: Longers Anyanwu drums support for Abdullahi Adamu

Describes Him As Best Candidate To Lead APC

Renowned Politician and Prominent Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Longers Anyanwu, has expressed great confidence and total support for the Chairmanship bid of Senator Abdullahi Adamu in Saturday March 26 National Convention of the APC, describing him as the best candidate in the party for the job.

Longers, a de-tribalised politician and a former National Chairman of the Accord Party, spoke on Tuesday, during an interactive session with select Senior Editors of the leading media organizations in the Nigeria on the chairmanship aspiration of Senator Adamu Abdullahi and on his party’s upcoming Convention.

He called on the leaders and delegates of his party, APC, to support the former governor of Nasarawa state, as according to him, he remains the only candidate in the chairmanship race that has the political experience, the wisdom and clout to wield the party together and chart a new progressive direction for it in the coming years.

Chief Anyanwu also stated that Senator Adamu Abdullahi possesses the capacity to ward off pressure on the party from whichever quarter, adding that he has the strategic formular to deliver the party to victory at all levels in the next general elections.

Longers Anyanwu who himself is a seasoned and knowledgeable party administrator also reminded the APC leaders and stakeholders in the country to see the Saturday’s Convention as an opportunity to get the leadership of the party right. He commended President Muhammadu Buhari and indeed the leaders and elders of the party for their confidence and trust in the ability of Senator Abdullahi Adamu to emerge as the next APC National Chairman.

Longers Anyanwu said: “Senator Adamu Abdullahi is the man the APC needs at this time to achieve unity, reconciliation and victory for the party in the 2023 general elections. There is no viable alternative to him. He is a man that has the political experience to manage a large political movement like the APC with diverse tendency. Don’t forget that this is a man who as governor gave Nasarawa state a clear direction. He has been a cognate Senator for over 12 years now. He is an experienced farmer and seasoned public administrator since the post-independence era. He has managed men, resources and the human community. So, having a man of that stature as the new National Chairman of the APC now will certainly be a plus for the party.

“Above all, the APC as a ruling political organization requires a man with leadership acumen, a leader who has the capacity to look any party member in the face and enforce discipline when the need arises. He is a man of straw, not one anybody in the party can intimidate or easily push around. The APC does not need a weak leader and neither does it require a tyrant. The party needs a bridge builder, a reconciliator, a fair minded father figure who can display wisdom in halting the party in the event of a drift.

“As party members and delegates, we owe it as a duty to our party to bring Senator Adamu Abdullahi on board on Saturday as new National Chairman. We should realise that the entire Nigerians, those electorates who voted APC into power in 2015 and in 2019 are keenly watching us to see whether we are going to use this coming National Convention to make or mar our party. I therefore urge all the delegates of our great party APC to come together and subsumed whatever internal differences we have and come together on Saturday to elect Senator Adamu Abdullahi as our new chairman”, Anyanwu pleaded.

Chief Longers Anyanwu who is also a former Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development in Imo state and an influencial Strategic Adviser on leadership and Public Affair, however, urged the delegates from the South East Zone to cast their support for the emergence of Senator Adamu Abdullahi as a consensus choice of the APC members.

While calling on delegates and leaders of APC from other geo-political zones to conduct themselves well during the convention and endeavour to support the candidature of Senator Adamu Abdullahi as chairman, he thanked the APC delegates from his zone (South East, for holding out on the party and urged them to be focused in making their choices on the new leadership crop of the party.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

