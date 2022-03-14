APC Chairmanship: Forum endorses Abudulahi Adamu as candidate

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC) New Generation Forum has endorsed Sen. Abudulahi Adamu as its candidate for the party’s next national chairmanship position ahead of its national convention slated for March 26.

Mr Charles Ibiang, the forum’s National Co-ordinator made this known at a news conference on Monday in Abuja.

Ibiang said that the choice of Adamu was the best option for the party at the moment because of his outstanding qualities and experience.

“It is in this disposition that we recommend Sen. Abdullahi Adamu to President Muhammadu Buhari for endorsement as the next national chairman of APC.

“We do same for all the respected and highly revered leaders of our great party; and all party members across the federation.

“As a loyal pressure group within the party, we shall not relent in our nationwide campaign, consultation and advocacy till this lofty objective is actualised,” Ibiang said.

He expressed optimism that the emergence of Adamu as APC next national chairman would enhance stability within the party and reposition it for resounding victories at all levels, come 2023 general elections.

“As we gradually move towards the 2023 general elections, the APC needs to assemble the best of minds under the most competent and experienced national chairman.’’

Ibiang expressed happiness that many good and highly capable personalities had shown interest to shoulder the burden of the office of the party’s national chairman.

“It is therefore not surprising that reaching a decision as to who to choose is somewhat difficult for many party members.

“However, it is now a matter of the best amongst equals or best of the best.

“For us at the APC New Generation Forum, we have been tirelessly analysing the pedigree of each of the contestants.

“However, the matter became automatically settled and the riddle solved immediately the one they call the bridge – Sen. Abudulahi Adamu emerged on the scene,” he said.

According to Ibiang, Sen. Adamu stands out among other aspirants in the race.

He said this was because of his impeccable character, an enigmatic personality and philosophical leader, “who possesses vast experience spanning across the three arms of government’’.

He said as a lawyer, Adamu was very knowledgeable in legal matters and law pertaining to electoral jurisprudence, adding that he had been in politics since his student days as an activist.

Ibiang said Adamu, who was a former governor of Nasarawa state, was considered as the choice of the young leaders in the APC.

He said this was because he was one of the few political leaders in the country that had actively participated in the politics of the youth and student constituencies.

“In spite of where he is today, he has deliberately refused to disconnect from the root, like most politicians do when are elevated in statute by providence.

“Adamu, the Turakin Keffi, has an observable track record of achievements with the Midas touch, as everything he engages in or associates with becomes productive, profitable and progressive.

“In business, politics or family testimony of successes abounds around him,” Ibiang said.

He recalled that at the commencement of the 4th Republic, Adamu successfully conducted the affairs of Nasarawa state as its first civilian governor for eight years.

According to him, Adamu’s record as governor in terms of development of the state remained unmatched.

“Presently, he is a two-term ranking Senator and the longest serving chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, this is an outstanding pedigree to bring to the office of the national chairman of the APC,” Ibiang.

The APC national convention had been slated for March 26, to elect new national executives to manage the party’s affairs is presently being managed by its Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee.

The party’s chairmanship position had been zoned to the North Central by its leadership where Adamu hails from. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

