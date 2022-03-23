APC Chairmanship: Don’t repeat Buhari’s mistake in anointing Oshiomhole, Yari warns

By Haruna Salami

A Chairmanship aspirant of the All Progressive Congress, APC Abdulaziz Yari has warned that the party should not repeat the mistake of the past where President Muhammadu Buhari singlehandedly anointed Adams Oshiomhole with devastating consequences.

Yari stated this Tuesday after meeting with members of APC Senate caucus at the National Assembly.

He said he was not aware of any zoning arrangement where the party zoned the national chairmanship position to Noth central.

“I am not aware of that, because what we were briefed was that the positions of the North should go to the south and that of the South to the North. That is what the caucus sat down to agree and I am one of them and many others are not.

On insinuation that President Muhammadu Buhari has already anointed Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Yari said “you have also been reading in the newspapers that President Muhammadu Buhari did not anoint anybody. The special adviser on media, Garba Shehu has since clarified that.

“We are trying to break that jinx. We must come through the ballot box so that we can respect the votes of the people, not by picking.

“Let me remind them, those that think they can just be pushed forth, come and do it, that it will not be business as usual. The President made mistake in the past by anointing Adams Oshiomhole singlehandedly, nobody voted for him. He was anointed as the national chairman and you can see the result today, do you want to remain like that?

Therefore, as you see in the social media that is the same way I saw it in the social media and as a senior person in this party, I cannot rely on information from the social media; they deserved to be verified.

According to him, one thing we should be determined to do is to bring about true democracy.

“For instance, this particular office is always being marred by all sorts of arrangement that did not deliver the right choice of the people. ..

“For instance, should the chairmanship be zoned to Northern Nigeria and Presidency to the South are we going to dictate to the zone who should be chosen? No!

“We are trying to break that jinx and embrace the real democracy. I did not know any issue about zoning because it was not communicated to me. I only saw it on social media.

He said he has already purchased his “form and you know what, it is the National Assembly makes laws for everyone. Whether reconciliation or any other process, I have already picked form. We are ready to meet in the ballot box.”

