APC Chairmanship: Choice of Ganduje paves way for reconciliation, says Yakubu

By Naomi Sharang

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdallah Yakubu, has said that the choice of Abdullahi Ganduje as the National Chairman of the party would pave the way for true reconciliation.

Yakubu said this in a statement in Abuja while commending the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party for endorsing Ganduje, the immediate past governor of Kano State, based on foresight and wisdom.

“This will enable the party to consolidate on its victory after the 2023 general election,” he said.

The APC stalwart from Adamawa who was the leader of the then ACN/AC United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, described Ganduje as a man of sterling qualities.

Yakubu noted that Ganduje’s passion for the party especially during the 2023 general elections was worthy of note.

“The choice of Ganduje, therefore, must have been based on wisdom and foresight. The party is greater and bigger than all of us. I therefore wish to offer my sincere congratulations to the new national chairman.

“To our most amiable President, Bola Tinubu, we can only offer our deep admiration of your unique leadership style. You are seeking to lead an all-inclusive government and party.

“I’m very proud of what you have been doing over the past few months. We totally agree with you that very soon Nigerians will see great days, and we are here to support you all the way.

“Thank you once again for being the best at what you do, Mr President; we are very proud of you.

“With patience we shall break the yoke of poverty and pain that has been like an albatross around our necks. We need to see the future clearly, and Mr President is showing us that,” Yakubu said. (NAN)

