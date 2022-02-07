APC Chairmanship: Buhari’s ally, Mustapha leads in online poll

Mr Saliu Mustapha is the most preferred among the contestants for the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairmanship office the North-Central, the result of an online poll shown.

Although the ’s mode of election is not clear yet, the new executives will be announced at the Feb. 26 of the party.

As the race tightens, contestants in the North Central have started campaign activities across the length and breadth of the country.

However, bid to test the popularity of the candidates, a poll was conducted on Twitter, the popular microblogging site, with over 1200 respondents.

“If these are the only options left during the APC convention, who will vote for?,” asked Lekan Adigun, the Twitter user who conducted the poll.

Adigun listed former Nasarawa Governor, Tanko Almakura; former Sen. George Akume; Niger Sen. Sani Musa and the Turaki of Ilorin, Saliu Mustapha, as the top contenders for the coveted seat.

But in the final result, Kwara-born Mustapha garnered 72 per cent of the votes, while Almakura trailed behind him with 16 per cent.

Both Musa and Akume only had 6 per cent of the votes each.

Political analysts have, however, argued that Mustapha, a former of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change and a close ally of Buhari, stands a chance as rumours have suggested the may want to opt for a thorough-bred administrator.(NAN)

