APC Chairman Lauds Sokoto Governor Over Infrastructure Development

The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State, Alhaji Isa Sadiq, has lauded Governor Ahmed Aliyu for the massive investment he had made in the development of public infrastructure in the state.

He described as “unprecedented” investments made so far by Governor Aliyu to provide infrastructure for the Sokoto public.

The APC chairman made the commendation at a news conference in Sokoto, where he also presented the governor’s scorecard.

Alhaji Sadiq said it was cheery that the decision of the people of the state to elect Dr Aliyu to govern them has turned out a huge blessing.

He said Gov. Aliyu has been sterling in his leadership of the state which performance had positively affected all the sectors of the state’s economy.

“Many people voted for Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto with the benefit of the doubt. Many others voted him based on the credentials of his political mentor and the father of Sokoto politics, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, Sarkin Yamman Sokoto.

“These days, whenever I stand to speak on the achievements of Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, I feel many feet taller with a sense of pride. As a devout Muslim, I am also overwhelmed by gratitude to Allah for the uncountable favours he has bestowed on us.

“My governor has turned out to be an excellent choice. He has proved all cynics wrong. He has indeed performed beyond even our own expectation. I am pleased to note that this reality has now been acclaimed and accepted within and outside the state,” he said.

The APC chairman further expressed gatitude to Allah on the laudable infrastructure provided by Governor Aliyu while also celebrating Senator Wamakko for his foresight in backing him. He described Wamakko as the party’s leader.

“The success of Governor Ahmed Aliyu is surely a vindication to Senator Wamakko.

“We must also thank the electorate for believing in us and our candidate. I am sure the governor’s performance record is so superlative and incontrovertible that even a casual visitor to Sokoto can attest to the fact that you, the electorate, made an excellent choice.

“The government of Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto has ended the era of pot holes on our major roads, which has the advantage of improving the lifespan of our vehicles,” he said.