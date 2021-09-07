APC chairman lauds peaceful conduct of Plateau congress

Mr Enoch Fanmak, the acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Plateau has lauded peaceful conduct of Sept. 4 government congresses of the party the state.

Fanmak told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in on Tuesday the party got it right all the 17 Government Areas (LGAs) of the state, as the congress was hitch free.

The chairman said the congress was done through consensus and affirmation.

He stated peaceful conduct of the congress was a testimony of the unity of the party and its commitment towards offering Nigerians quality leadership at all levels.

Fanmak said the level of maturity exhibited by members was a great asset for the party.

According to him, what transpired across the 17 LGAs of the state was a good example of political maturity and dialogue among members.

“Individual interests were harnessed for the common good and the of the party the state and nation at large.

wish to advice those elected to do and always be available for the people. They never allow individual interests to override the wishes of the people.

wish to call on those won to embrace those didn’t win because the party is for all,” he added. (NAN)

