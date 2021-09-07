APC chairman lauds peaceful conduct of Plateau congress

Mr Enoch Fanmak, the acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau has lauded peaceful conduct of Sept. 4 local government congresses of the party in the state.

Fanmak told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos on Tuesday that the party got it right in all the 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state, as the congress was hitch free.

The chairman said that the congress was done through consensus and affirmation.

He stated that peaceful conduct of the congress was a testimony of the unity of the party and its commitment towards offering Nigerians quality leadership at all levels.

Fanmak said the high level of maturity exhibited by members was a great asset for the party.

According to him, what transpired across the 17 LGAs of the state was a good example of political maturity and dialogue among members.

“Individual interests were harnessed for the common good and the strengthening of the party in the state and nation at large.

“I wish to advice those elected to do justice and always be available for the people. They should never allow individual interests to override the wishes of the people.

“I wish to call on those that won to embrace those that didn’t win because the party is for all,” he added. (NAN)

