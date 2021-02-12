Mr Osaro Obazee, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Chairman, Oredo Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo has lauded massive turnout at membership registration/revalidation of the party in the state.

Obazee said this while speaking with newsmen in Benin on Friday.

He expressed happiness over the smooth conduct of the exercise across the state.

According to him, checks at the 357 registration units in the Oredo LGA shows that even new members are coming to join the party.