Mr Osaro Obazee, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Chairman, Oredo Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo has lauded massive turnout at membership registration/revalidation of the party in the state.
Obazee said this while speaking with newsmen in Benin on Friday.
He expressed happiness over the smooth conduct of the exercise across the state.
According to him, checks at the 357 registration units in the Oredo LGA shows that even new members are coming to join the party.
“I am very happy with the turnout of our members. Even the existing members have also gone as far as bringing in new members to join the party.
“And they are very enthusiastic about it. We are quite happy that this exercise is going on smoothly,” he said.
Obazee said that the registration was to move the party to digital stage with regards to registration of members nationwide.
“We are doing this for a purpose and that is for the purpose of keeping proper records of our members across the nation,” he said. (NAN)