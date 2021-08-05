APC chairman denies crises in Abia

The Abia chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday denied any form of crisis in the party, saying “it is fully intact and focused”.

Chief Donatus Nwankpa, the Chairman, APC Caretaker Committee in the state disclosed this to newsmen at the party’s state secretariat in Umuahia.

He said the party was focused in its single mission beyond individual trivialities to salvage Abia in 2023.

“There is no cause for alarm in Abia APC. We must all come together. The rebellious conduct of one person cannot mean factionalisation,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party had on July 31, held parallel ward congresses in the 184 wards pf the state.

The congresses came barely two days after the party reaffirmed the suspension of its chieftain, Chief Ikechi Emenike.

Emenike is the leader of a faction of the party, challenging the Donatus Nwankpa-led Executive Committee (EXCO).

The development, however, did not deter Emenike’s camp, as it went ahead to conduct its congresses, supervised by the National Ward Congresses Committee.

Nwankpa-led APC had condemned the action of the seven-member committee, saying that it failed to report to the party secretariat, where the electoral documents were kept.

Briefing newsmen about the development on Thursday, Nwankpa said that the matter was being resolved at the party national office.

“From all our investigations we know that a mischief happened somewhere, a conspiracy between the people that were sent and the people who were here to manipulate them.

“It is unfortunate, but the national office is resolving it and we know that justice must prevail,” he said.

Nwankpa cautioned the media to avoid sensationalisation of the issue, saying “we cannot celebrate mediocrity and irresponsibility.”

He said that the party would have inaugurated its congress chairmen on Thursday, but had decided to wait for directives following a court order restraining it.

NAN further reports that some aggrieved members of the party who were protesting the outcome of the July 31 ward congress, had on Wednesday obtained the order from the Abia State High Court in Ukwa.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...