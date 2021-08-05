APC chairman denies crises in Abia

August 5, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Politics, Project 0



The Abia chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday denied any form of crisis in the party, saying “it is fully intact and focused”.

Donatus Nwankpa, the Chairman, APC Caretaker Committee in the state disclosed this to newsmen at the party’ state in Umuahia.

said the party was focused in single mission beyond individual trivialities to salvage Abia in 2023.

“There is no cause for alarm in Abia APC. We all come together. The rebellious conduct of one person cannot mean factionalisation,” said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party had on July 31, held parallel congresses in the 184  wards pf the state.

The congresses came barely two days after the party reaffirmed the suspension of chieftain, Ikechi Emenike.

Emenike is the leader of a faction of the party, challenging the Donatus Nwankpa-led Executive Committee (EXCO).

The development, however, did not deter Emenike’ camp, as it went ahead to conduct congresses, supervised by the National Congresses Committee.

Nwankpa-led APC had condemned the action of the seven-member committee, saying that it failed to report to the party , where the electoral documents were kept.

Briefing newsmen about the development on Thursday, Nwankpa said that the matter was being resolved at the party national office.

“From all our investigations we know that a mischief happened somewhere, a conspiracy between the people that were sent and the people who were here to manipulate them.

“It is unfortunate, but the national office is resolving it and we know that justice prevail,” said.

Nwankpa cautioned the media to avoid sensationalisation of the issue, saying “we cannot celebrate mediocrity and irresponsibility.”

He said that the party would have inaugurated its congress on Thursday, but had decided to wait for directives following a court order restraining it.

NAN further reports that some aggrieved members of the party who were protesting the of the July 31 congress, had on Wednesday obtained the order from the Abia State High Court in Ukwa.(NAN)

Tags: , , , ,