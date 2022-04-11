APC Chairman condemns killing of party chieftain in Osun

By Olajide Idowu

Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, Mr Gboyega Famodun, has condemned the killing of the party’s Chairman in Atakumosa East Central Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Chief Gbenga Ogbara, by unknown gunmen.

Spokesperson of Police Command in the state, SP Yemisi Opalola, had earlier confirmed that Ogbara was killed at 12.00 midnight on Monday by unknown gunmen at his Igangan residence.

It was also learnt that the deceased’s wife, Ruth, and his child, were also wounded by the hoodlums and are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Ilesa.

Famodun, in a statement issued by his Spokesman, Kola Olabisi, described Ogbara’s killing as wicked, callous, shocking, primitive and uncalled for.

According to him, it is grossly improper to settle any rift with killing, for whatever reason.

Famodun enjoined the police to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killing of the APC chieftain and those who might be responsible.

According to him, it is only a thorough investigation by the police that can assuage the family of the deceased and his political allies.

The APC chairman commiserated with the family of the deceased and members of the party in his council area.

He prayed God to grant the widow and the child of the deceased speedy recovery.

“On behalf of my family and the entire members of our party in Osun, I am expressing my condolences to the family of the deceased and all our party members in Atakumosa East Central LCDA.

“I share in your grief. May God grant the family, party faithful, relations and well-wishers of the deceased the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” Famodun said. (NAN)

