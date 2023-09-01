APC Chairman assures women of better representation in Tinubu-led govt

By Diana Omueza

Mr Abdullahi Ganduje, National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured women in the country of better representation in the President Bola Tinubu-led government.

Ganduje gave the assurance when the National Coordinator of Aunty Zee Support Group, Cecilia Yashim, led a delegation on a visit to the chairman on Friday in Abuja.

He said that the president was committed to ensuring that Nigerian women enjoyed the dividends of democracy under his administration.

“The government is already implementing policies and programmes that would positively affect women.

“I want to urge you to align yourself with the office of the First Lady so that you can also benefit from the numerous programmes she has in her plans.

“We have heard you and your requests and we assure you that whatever we can do to assist you, we will do it,” he said.

In a remark, Yashim said the visit was to congratulate the chairman on his emergence as the leader of the party and to notify him of women’s demands.

She said the group, under the leadership of Hajia Zainab Ibrahim, the Deputy National Women Leader of the party, was fully set to enlighten Nigerians on government policies.

“We wish to please make demands that you as chairman of the party and all National Working Committee members look into, and handsomely reward our principal with a ministerial appointment.

“We won’t mind any befitting appointment that can encourage her to do more for the benefits of all Nigerians ,” she said.(NAN)

