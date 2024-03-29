APC celebrates Tinubu at 72, describes him as a true patriot

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described President Bola Tinubu as a true patriot, statesman and a visionary leader ,who has made great contributions to the enthronement of democracy and nation building

Mr Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity ,said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja .

The statement was issued to celebrate Tinubu on the occasion of his 72 birth annivesary.

“On this day, we celebrate a true patriot, statesman, veteran democrat and visionary leader.

“We proudly salute a pre-eminent party man, an exemplary progressive, a tireless builder and founding architect of our great party.

“The APC family stands united with President Tinubu as he continues his illustrious service to our dear country,” he said

He said the president was leading the country with determination to steer the ship of state to a safe and stable harbour of peace, unity, security, social cohesion, economic stability and sustainable prosperity.

Morka wished the president a happy birthday anniversary and prayed for more wisdom, excellent health and divine grace upon him.(NAN)

By Emmanuel Mogbede