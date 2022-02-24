APC CECPC appoints Zonal Congress Committees

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) on Thursday, appointed committees for March 12, Zonal Congresses.

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC CECPC, said this in a statement in Abuja.

“The chairmen of the committees are all members of the CECPC, while secretaries are selected from amongst the Deputy Governors from their respective geo-political zones.

“Meetings of zonal stakeholders holds on Saturday, Feb. 26, at the respective geo-political zones,’’ Akpanudoedehe said.

According to the list released by the National Secretary, Alhaji Abubakar Bello will chair the North Central committee; Sen. Yusuf Yusuf, North-East and Sen. Abba Ali, North-West.

Also, Sen. Ken Nnamani would chair the South-East congress committee; Mr David Lyon, South-South and Aknremi Olaide, South-West.

The APC zonal congresses will elect zonal party leaders before the National Convention slated for March 26.

New national executives are expected to be elected at the convention to manage the affairs of the party which currently managed by Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led CECPC. (NAN)

