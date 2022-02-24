APC CECPC appoints Zonal Congress Committees

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) on Thursday, appointed committees for March 12, Zonal Congresses.

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, Secretary, APC CECPC, said this a statement  Abuja.

“The chairmen of the committees are all members of the CECPC, while secretaries are selected from amongst the Deputy Governors from respective geo-political zones.

“Meetings of zonal stakeholders holds on Saturday, Feb. 26, at the respective geo-political zones,’’ Akpanudoedehe said.

According to the list released by the Secretary, Alhaji Abubakar Bello will chair the North Central committee; Sen. Yusuf Yusuf, North-East and Sen. Abba Ali, North-West.

Also, Sen. Ken Nnamani would chair the South-East congress committee; Mr David Lyon, South-South and Aknremi Olaide, South-West.

The APC zonal congresses will elect zonal party leaders before the Convention slated for March 26.

New executives are expected to be elected at the convention to manage the affairs of the party which currently managed by Gov. Mai Mala -led CECPC. (NAN)

