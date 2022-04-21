APC caucus seeks zoning arrangement in Ibarapa zone

An All Progressives Congress (APC) group in Ibarapa zone of Oyo State, G6 Caucus, on Thursday, expressed preference for zoning of political offices in the zone.

The Administrative Secretary of the caucus, Mr Stephen Ojelere, said that the group sought for zoning of House of Representatives and House of Assembly seats to Ibarapa North and Ibarapa Central constituencies respectively.

He told newsmen on Thursday in Ibadan that the preference arose from the group’s meeting, held in Idere in Ibarapa Central Local Government Area.

Ojelere said that the caucus’ preference for zoning of political offices was to prevent rancour that usually followed party primaries.

“In a bid to have hitch-free primaries to select our party candidates, we, the G6 Caucus leaders in Ibarapa Central and North Local Government Areas, have agreed to zone positions.

“This choice is sequel to the release of time table for party primaries by the APC National Executive Council.

“We are in favour of zoning arrangement to choose our party’s candidates for the elective positions reserved for Ibarapa Central/North Federal Constituency.

“Hence, we desire that the constituency’s House of Representatives seat be zoned to Ibarapa North and the House of Assembly seat reserved for Ibarapa Central,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ibarapa Central/North Federal Constituency consists of five major towns in the zone, namely: Igboora, Idere, Ayete, Tapa and Igangan.

NAN also reports that the leaders of the caucus include: Chief Silas Lasunsi, Alhaji Olayide Abas, Chief Francis Babalola, Chief Timothy Adenrele, Mr Rafiu Ojegoke and Chief Kazeem Jinadu.

Ojelere said that the decision to zone the elective positions was unanimous by all the leaders in the caucus.

He said that the caucus believed that zoning the positions would enable candidates emerge from a free, fair and acceptable process.

“This decision is informed by the need to forestall any crisis that may come up before, during and after the primaries.

“The leaders resolved that the situation on ground requires the APC to present only credible candidates who are popular enough to win elections and are well-known to majority of the stakeholders,” Ojelere said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

