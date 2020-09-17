APC Caretaker Committee has no plans for extension, says member

Share the news













Prof. Tahir Mamman, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Caretaker and Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, has said that the committee is not working to extend its tenure.

He said this on Thursday in Abuja while speaking with newsmen at the party’s national secretariat.

Mammam who was at the secretariat with some Adamawa APC stakeholders, said that contrary to general belief, there was no division in the party’s Adamawa chapter.

He maintained that the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee was working within its mandate and time frame.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the committee which was led by Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Kebbi, was set up by the APC National Executive Committee (NEC), on June 25.

The committee has a mandate to resolve the infighting among party members in some of its chapters.

It is also expected to organise a fresh national convention within six months to elect a new National Working Committee (NWC), for the party.

Mamman, who represents North-East in the committee, said it does not hope for an extension.

“We are working within our mandate, we are not working for any extension of time, if those who gave us job should think of extension that would come from them,” he said.

He said the visit of the stakeholders to the party’s national secretariat was to show how united they were in Adamawa.

He added that the party’s senior stakeholders in the Adamawa were responsible for running its affairs in the state.

“As a member of the caretaker committee, l am telling you now that as far as l am concerned, we don’t have leadership issues; so far, there are no issues at all in the state chapter,” he said.

It would be recalled that Sen. Aisha Binila, representing Adamawa Central, had recently claimed that she is the leader of APC in Adamawa.

She had also led some Adamawa APC members to the party’s national secretariat to meet with its national secretary.

Also at the APC national secretariat were some of its Cross River stakeholders who visited.

The stakeholders expressed optimism that the party would win the forthcoming Senatorial by-election in the state billed for Oct. 31.

The state party Chairman, Sen. Matthew Mbu, who led the stakeholders on the visit to the APC caretaker committee national secretary said this while addressing newsmen after the meeting.

He maintained that in spite of the fact that Cross River was a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), state the APC would not only win the by-election but also wrestle the State Government House from the PDP in 2023.

“What has always been the problem of the APC winning elections in Cross River has been the lack of unity within the party fold.

“Now that we have reconciled, APC will not only win the senatorial by-election but will also occupy the Government House after winning the 2023 governorship election.

“Nothing is stopping us now,” he stressed.(NAN)

Related