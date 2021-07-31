APC Caretaker Committee chairman sues for peaceful congresses

Gov. Mai Mala Buni, Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), has charged stakeholders and members of the party to conduct themselves peacefully in its Congress, slated for Saturday.

Buni, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, called on officials conducting the Congress to be fair and objective to all candidates contesting the election.

“As stakeholders of the party, we have great responsibilities to make the Ward Congress in all the participating states successful.

“We should endeavour to place the interest of the party above personal interests,” Buni said.

He warned that the party would not hesitate to take decisive measures against anyone who deliberately sabotaged the Congress.

He added that that the CECPC had come a long way in repositioning the party and had reconciled many groups and individuals.

Buni said the committee was committed to entrenching internal democracy and respect for the people’s choices in the congress.

Buni, who is the governor of Yobe, further said that adequate arrangements had been made by the party to conduct successful and acceptable congresses across the country.

He called for support and cooperation of members in making the APC the role model for other parties.

He also charged aggrieved members of the party to channel their grievances to the appropriate quarters at the party secretariat.

” We should avoid media wars over issues we can settle at the secretariat. I assure you that we will be fair and just to everyone” Buni said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...