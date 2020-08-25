APC Caretaker Committee Chair, Amaechi, Sylva in closed – door meeting





The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni on Monday met with the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva at the Party’s National Secretariat.

A statement by the party’s Spokesperson, Yekini Nabena, Deputy National Publicity Secretary, All Progressives Congress (APC) said that at the meeting which was held behind closed doors, Governor Mai Mala Buni charged the ministers to work together and lead the Party’s efforts to reconcile aggrieved party members and reposition the Party, particularly in the South South region.

Ahead of the Governorship elections in Niger Delta states of Edo and Ondo as well as legislative by-elections in Bayelsa and Cross River states, Mai Mala Buni charged the Ministers to play lead roles in bringing together party members and stakeholders to ensure that the APC is victorious.

“We have agreed that both of us will work together”, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi told journalists while accompanied by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva after the meeting with Governor Mai Mala Buni.

Nabena said this indeed is another solid milestone in the achievement of the mandate given to the Governor Buni-led Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee to reconcile party members and reposition the party.



