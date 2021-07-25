APC candidates win in Badagry

Candidates of the ruling  All Progressives (APC) on Saturday won the council polls in Badagry.

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) declared Mr Olusegun Onilude, the incumbent APC of the Badagry Local Council,  the winner.

LASIEC also announced that Mr Joseph Gbenu also of the APC was re-elected the of the Badagry West Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

Declaring the election at the BLG Secretariat, the Returning Officer for Badagry LGA, Mr Edward Odukomaiya, announced that Onilude polled 8,065votes to beat PDP’s Monday Honfovu who scored 2,118 votes.

“Olusegun Onilude of the APC having satisfied the requirements of law and scoring the number of votes is hereby declared the winner and returned elected having polled 8,065 votes,”Odukomaiya  said.

Mr Dosu Sao, the Returning Officer for the Badagry West LCDA, declared  Gbenu also of the APC the winner.

Sao said that Gbenu polled 4,339 votes while the of the Peoples Democratic (PDP), Mr Kolawole Abraham,  scored 739 votes.

The returning officer declared  Gbenu  the winner having satisfied the requirements of law and having scored the number of votes.   (NAN)

