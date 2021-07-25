APC candidates win in Badagry

Candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday won the council polls in Badagry.

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) declared Mr Olusegun Onilude, the incumbent APC Chairman of the Badagry Local Council, the winner.

LASIEC also announced that Mr Joseph Gbenu also of the APC was re-elected the Chairman of the Badagry West Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

Declaring the election results at the BLG Secretariat, the Returning Officer for Badagry LGA, Mr Edward Odukomaiya, announced that Onilude polled 8,065votes to beat PDP’s Monday Honfovu who scored 2,118 votes.

“Olusegun Onilude of the APC having satisfied the requirements of law and scoring the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner and returned elected having polled 8,065 votes,”Odukomaiya said.

Mr Dosu Sao, the Returning Officer for the Badagry West LCDA, declared Gbenu also of the APC the winner.

Sao said that Gbenu polled 4,339 votes while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Kolawole Abraham, scored 739 votes.

The returning officer declared Gbenu the winner having satisfied the requirements of law and having scored the highest number of votes. (NAN)

