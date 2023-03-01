APC candidate wins Kukawa/Mobbar/Abadam/Guzamala Federal Constituency

By Hamza Suleiman

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr Gana Mallam-Bukar of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the Federal Constituency seat in Kukawa/Mobbar/Abadam/Guzamala in Borno.

Prof. Abbah Muhammed, the Returning Officer for the constituency, declared the results on Tuesday at the INEC Collation Centre in Maiduguri.

Muhammed said that Mallam-Bukar secured 12,370 votes to beat his closest opponent, Kyari Muhammed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 4,936 votes, while Fannami Hassan of NNPP polled 80 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Presidential and National Assembly elections were held nationwide on Feb. 25. (NAN)