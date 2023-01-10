APC candidate pledges robust development

By Ifeoma Aka

Mrs Juliet Egbo, All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Enugu North and South Federal Constituency, has assured her constituents of rapid and even development, if she is elected.

Egbo gave the assurance on Monday in Enugu while inaugurating her election coordinators within the Hausa Community in Enugu.

She said that if she emerged victorious in the forthcoming general elections, more women would be involved in governance and government programmes and policies.

Egbo, whose campaign slogan is “#Ka Nwanyi Jee” (Allow a Woman this Time), said that she would also provide free antenatal services for pregnant women.

“I will also attract quality health care facilities, as well as create provision for jobs, especially modern and viable skill acquisition programme for all,” she said.

For the new coordinators, she noted that they would oversee the delivery of her campaign promises, projects and agendas in the area.

Earlier, the Hausa Community in Enugu received the candidate with joy and expressed confidence that a woman would bring the needed change.

Malam Ibrahim Yaro, Leader of the Hausa Community, expressed the willingness of his people to vote en mass for the APC candidate.

“We are assuring our stand of delivering Hon. Egbo and APC into the House of Representatives come February election.

“Our readiness can be confirmed by majority of our people already having their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) and waiting for the D-day,” Yaro said.

The event was also attended by residents of Enugu metropolis from other ethnic extractions that also pledged their support to Egbo’s candidacy. (NAN)