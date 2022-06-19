APC candidate, Oyebanji, wins Ekiti Governorship election



By Yunusa Ishola/ Idowu Gabriel

Mr Biodun Oyebanji, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been declared the winner of the Saturday’s Ekiti Governorship election.

Declaring the winner, Prof. Oyebode Adebowale, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, said Oyebanji polled a total of 187, 057 to win the election.

He said that Oyebanji had certified the law and was, therefore, declared the winner.

“That I, Prof. Oyebode Adebowale, hereby satified that I am the Returning Officer of the Ekiti 2022 Governorship Election held on June 18.

“That Biodun Oyebanji, the candidate of APC, having certified the requirements of the law, is hereby declared winner and returned,” Adebowale declared.

The INEC Returning Officer, who is also the Vice-Chancellor, University of Ibadan, while giving the break down of the total votes scored by the participated political parties, said that Mr Segun Oni, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, scored 82, 211, to come second.

According to him, others were the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Chief Bisi Kolawole, who polled 67,457; Accord (A) scored 166; African Action Congress (AAC) 409; All Progressives Grand Alliance,(APGA) 17 while Action Democratic Congress (ADC) polled 141 votes.

Also, the Action Democratic Party (ADP) scored 5,597; Allied Peoples Movement (APM) -290; Labour Party (LP) polled 195 votes; New Nigeria Peoles Party (NNPP) scored 529 and National Rescue Movement (NRM) 347.

The rest were, Young Progressives Party (YPP)-618; All Peoples Party (APP) polled 1,980 and Zenith Labour Party,(ZLP) polled 282; Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) polled 856.

According to the INEC Returning Officer, the total numbers of registered voters were 989,224, accredited voters, 363,438, valid votes were, 351865 and voided votes were 8888.

However, the Ekiti South West Local Government area Collation Officer, Prof. Gbolagade Jonathan, said there were issues of ballot snatching at Ward 6 , Units 5 and 7.

Jonathan, while giving his reports, said they were about sorting the results when gunmen stormed the affected units and started shooting sporadically making the people to run for safety, while they carted away the ballot boxes in the process.

He explained that the two affected units had a total numbers of accredited voters of 266 and 128 respectively.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

