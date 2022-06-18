APC candidate, Oyebanji, boasts of winning Ekiti election

By Bolanle Lawal

Mr Biodun Oyebanji, Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ekiti, on Saturday expressed optimism that he would win the election.

Oyebanji made the assertions on Saturday after casting his vote, along with his wife, Olayemi, at the Ward 6, Unit 3, Okelele in Ikogosi-Ekiti.

He also commended the Independent National Electoral commission (INEC) on the newly introduced machine for improving on the electoral process through the Bimodal Voter Authentication System technology innovation (BIVA).

He said that introduction of the system had made the election process to be faster and credible.

The APC candidate also commended the large turn out of voters and the peaceful conduct of the election in his town.

Oyebanji expressed confidence that he would win the keenly contested election.

Oyebanji hailed the voters for enthusiastically trooping out en masse to cast their votes, saying there wasn’t any case of apathy with the reports he had been getting across the 177 wards

“This is an improvement and my expectation is that I will win. I am happy that there was no case of apathy.

“The security build up has also been impressive, so the process has been good and fine.

“I am coming with a change agenda and my manifesto is clear about the changes I am bringing,” he said. (NAN)

