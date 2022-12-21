APC Canada wants party PCC to scrutinize diaspora impostors

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Canada chapter, has urged the party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) to look out for impostors, posing as diaspora representatives.

In a statement on Wednesday, Chairman of the party in Canada, Mr Elas Abone said there was need for the APC to be careful in dealing with people who came into Nigeria as members and representatives of the party in various diaspora countries.

“This is an election year and already, we have reports of persons claiming to be diaspora chairmen, whose intentions are strictly to create internal issues for our great party.

“APC chances in the 2023 presidential poll is very high such that opposition parties may want to create issues including using impersonators to infiltrate our ranks,” he said.

Abone said that representatives of APC in diaspora countries are members of the Committee of Diaspora Chairmen (APCCDC) led by Mr Tunde Doherty, Chairman APC UK Chapter.

“What this means is that any person or group claiming to be representing any diaspora chapter can easily be investigated.

“All diaspora chapters are seriously involved in campaigns in and from our various chapters for the APC presidential candidate, Sen.Bola Tinubu and will not fold our arms while non members infiltrate the party,” he said.

On the recent disagreements in the Canada chapter, the chairman said it had been resolved and that the executive speaks with one voice.

“All our genuine members are one and remain committed to the course of ensuring that not only do we continue to project the party here in Canada but to also influence our families in Nigeria to vote for the APC.

“Whatever happened were minor hiccups that has not in anyway, affected our unity as members of the APC in Canada.”

He, however, urged members with any grievance to always pursue it through the proper channels to uphold and maintain the integrity for which APC is known.

Abone urged Nigerians to support the APC and all its candidates in the 2023 general elections, especially the party’s presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu. (NAN)