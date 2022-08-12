APC campaign group calls for reconciliation of aggrieved members

By Joan Nwagwu

The National Integrity Movement (ANIM), a campaign group of All Progressives Congress (APC), has called on all aggrieved members of the party to sheath their swords and embrace the ongoing reconciliatory process.

The National Leader of the group Alhaji Sadiq Sa’adu who made the call while unveiling the group in Abuja, said that members would campaign vigorously for the party’s presidential candidate if they were united.

Sa’adu while explaining that the group was out to develop a solid platform for all party loyalists and supporters to express themselves maintained that Tinubu/Shettima ticket would reposition the country for good.

“Our mission is also to build strong partnership, unity and understanding among party stakeholders across the country and identify means and measures of mobilising more people to support our candidates,” he said.

According to Sa’adu, the group will also identify party challenges and problems, provides mechanism that proffer solutions and best way to amicably resolves them at the party level.

He said that the group would bring about a new paradigm shift that adopt a bottom-top approach capable of identifying, strengthening, showcasing, and reinforcing the role of party loyalists and supporters at all levels.

Sa’adu said that the APC in the last seven and half years brought a lot of reforms into the country’s democracy and needed someone within to consolidate them.

Speaking on the party’s Muslim-Muslim ticket, Sa’adu said that what Nigerians should be concerned about was how to get the dividends of democracy and not the issue of Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian ticket.

“Basically the issue is sincerely political; it does not boarder on religion. What we are after as members of progressive family is how to win election and also bring the dividends of democracy to Nigerians,” he said.

Also speaking, a former APC presidential aspirant, Mr Adamu Garba, said that the party’s presidential and vice-presidential candidates had proven track record of delivery of efficiency and commitment to bring the best out of all their thought.

“What we should project is the competency and the capacity of these people to do the best for the country as opposed to just say, religious sentiments,” he added.

On the security challenges bedeviling the country, Garba stated that, “when President Muhammadu Buhari was campaigning in 2015, the security challenges were much in the Northeast? I came from Adamawa State.

“Today as I’m talking to you, go to Borno. Just yesterday I was getting the statistic 70,000 Boko Haram group 70,000 people surrendered back into Nigeria.

“So it means that we have subjugated the initial security challenges that came upon what we were campaigning.

“ It means that there is a serious push back and so many strategies are being ignited to make sure that they are pushed out of the system,’’ he said.

Also, Dr Racheal Akpabio, the APC Women Leader, South-South said that the objective of the group was to develop a solid platform for all loyalists and supporters who would work toward the success of the party’s candidates at all levels.(NAN)

