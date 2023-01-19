APC campaign council lauds Zamfara Anti-thuggery outfit for sanitising political activities

By Ishaq Zaki

The Zamfara government’s Anti-thuggery committee has yielded positive results in curbing thuggery in the 2023 political activities in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Gov. Bello Matawalle had under his Executive Order No ll, established the to fight thuggery, drugs abuse and other related crimes.

The Director, Directorate of Publicity of the council, Alhaji Ibrahim Danmalikin-Gidangoga made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gummi on Thursday.

NAN reports that the campaign train for Matawalle’s reelection bid under the leadership of the former governor, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari on Thursday visited Gummi Local Government Area for the continuation of its rallies across the state.

Danmalikin-Gidangoga said that the anti-thuggery activities were recording fruitful results in reducing thuggery and drugs abuse among youths, especially at the political rallies.

“You know, the APC-led-administration in Zamfara under Matawalle initiated the committee, the first of its kind with a responsibility of tackling thuggery and drugs abuse.

“The essence of the committee is to ensure smooth electioneering by the political parties during the 2023 general elections.

“All I can say about the committee is that, it has been working up to the expectations.

“We noticed the impact of the committee by reducing arms bearing, drugs abuse and other forms of crimes in the political rallies already APC and PDP.

“I am using this medium to commend the PDP leadership in the state for emulating APC’s violence-free campaigns,” Danmalikin-Gidangoga added.

On the large turn out of APC supporters in the campaign rallies, he said that the party was highly proud with support and cooperation by its members across the state.

He commended party stakeholders from the 14 LGAs for their grassroots mobilisation to the campaign rallies.

The director also called on party members to remain law abiding and always work to ensure the progress of the party.

The campaign rally witnessed large turn out of APC supporters from the 14 Local Government Areas of the state. (NAN)