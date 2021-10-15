APC: Buni charges members on peaceful State Congress

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Yobe state Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has advised members of the party to approach tomorrow’s state Congress with a united front.

The advice was contained in the press statement made available to journalists in Abuja by party’s

DG, Press and Media Affairs to the Governor/Chairman, Mamman Mohammed.

Buni said the party has made adequate preparations for a hitch free Congress placing the party interests above personal and other primordial sentiments.

“We should all work hard to strengthen the party, promote unity and resolve our differences to have a party that is united, strong and with national interest” Buni charged.

According to the Chairman, conflict resolution measures have been put in place to address differences that may emerge from the congress and other disagreements.

“The party has Appeal committees for every Congress either ward, local government or state Congress to address differences and disagreements”.

“We have also inaugurated the National Reconciliation Committee under the chairmanship of Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, former governor of Nassaraea state to reconcile all differences among stakeholders and party members” Buni said.

He urged the state Congress committees to be fair and just to all candidates, “You are advised to be free, fair and just to all.

“You are further advised to respect the provisions of the party’s constitution” he said.

The Chairman however cautioned that the party will not condone deliberate acts of sabotage by anyone or group intended to ridicule the process and outcome of the Congress.

He prayed for a peaceful conduct of the congress across the country.

“We should be a leading example of peaceful election in Nigeria” the Chairman stressed.

