APC builds on people’s confidence for election success in Sokoto — Wamakko

By Habibu Harisu

Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC Sokoto) says All Progressives Congress (APC) will continue to drive on popular people’s confidence to achieve maximum success during elections in Sokoto State.

Wamakko, a former Governor of Sokoto State and APC leader stated this in his address to APC supporters on Thursday in Sokoto.

He appealed to the electorate to be peaceful, remain law-abiding citizens and troop to the polling units to cast their votes within stipulated times during the coming governorship and state assembly elections.

Wamakko, who is a former Governor of Sokoto state and APC leader in the state expressed optimism that the APC would triumph in Saturday’s Governorship and State House of Assembly polls.

He said that peace was the prerequisite of any meaningful development, stressing, ”without peace and harmony, development and socio-economic prosperity will continue to elude us.”

Wamakko cautioned people against all forms of violence, cautioning, ”its consequences would not do anybody any good, as it is destructive and retrogressive.”

He thanked people on the support giving to APC during the last Presidential and National Assembly elections and urged them to sustain the tempo on Saturday.

Wamakko described his political struggles as destiny, stressing: ”God gives and takes leadership to whosoever He wishes and at his appointed time”.

He further expressed confidence on the President-elect, Bola Ahmad Tinubu, on executing good leadership and continue transforming the nation. (NAN)