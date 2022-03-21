APC begins screening of aspirants on Tuesday, ahead of Convention

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will begin screening of aspirants for various elective offices on Tuesday, March 22, ahead of Saturday’s National Convention.



Mr Emmanuel Otagburuagu, the Secretary of the APC National Convention Screening Committee said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.



He said the aspirants would be screened in two batches at the Katsina State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.



“The National Convention Screening Sub-Committee has invited aspirants for the excercise.



“Gov. Aminu Masari, Chairman, Dimeji Bankole, Co-Chairman of the APC 2022 National Convention Screening Committee, hereby invite all the aspirants to the screening exercise.



“The schedule for the screening is as follows:

“1. Tuesday, March 22, 2022: Screening of National Chairman and other National Working Committee (NWC) aspirants, while time will be communicated to aspirants later.



“Venue: Katsina State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.



“2. Wednesday, March, 23, 2022: Screening of aspirants into the Zonal offices.

“Time: 10a.m

“Venue: Katsina State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.



“The new national executives are expected to be elected at the APC National Convention on Saturday, March 26 to manage its affairs, which is presently being managed by the Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).”(NAN)

